Revolutionary Invention: Linux-powered Pen Prevents You to Make Spelling Errors

Inventors from Germany have invented a pen prevents you from making spelling mistakes. Lernstift is seemingly a normal pen with regular ink, but the first even of its kind in the world because it can vibrate when you make a spelling mistake or senses the sloppy, unreadable handwriting.Lernshift has a built-in special motion sensor and a small battery-powered Linux computer with a Wi-Fi chip that is smart enough to detect spelling mistakes by recognizing the specific movement patterns while you write. It also recognizes the shapes of the letters and has a genuinely smart collection of words in its built-in dictionary. The vibrator starts vibrating as soon as it senses mal-formed letters and unreadable handwriting that may generate legibility issues.Writers can choose between two options: Calligraphy Mode and Orthography Mode.