Revolutionary Invention: Linux-powered Pen Prevents You to Make Spelling Errors
Lernshift - A Pen That Corrects Your Spelling Mistakes...
Lernshift has a built-in special motion sensor and a small battery-powered Linux computer with a Wi-Fi chip that is smart enough to detect spelling mistakes by recognizing the specific movement patterns while you write. It also recognizes the shapes of the letters and has a genuinely smart collection of words in its built-in dictionary. The vibrator starts vibrating as soon as it senses mal-formed letters and unreadable handwriting that may generate legibility issues.
Writers can choose between two options: Calligraphy Mode and Orthography Mode.
- Calligraphy Mode - points out the flaws of form of letters and legibility
- Orthography Mode - recognizes words and comparing each word to a language database - built-in dictionary.
