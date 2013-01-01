Revolutionary Invention: Linux-powered Pen Prevents You to Make Spelling Errors0 comments Posted by ARINDAM GHOSH at 12:10:00 AM
Lernshift - A Pen That Corrects Your Spelling Mistakes...
Lernshift has a built-in special motion sensor and a small battery-powered Linux computer with a Wi-Fi chip that is smart enough to detect spelling mistakes by recognizing the specific movement patterns while you write. It also recognizes the shapes of the letters and has a genuinely smart collection of words in its built-in dictionary. The vibrator starts vibrating as soon as it senses mal-formed letters and unreadable handwriting that may generate legibility issues.
Writers can choose between two options: Calligraphy Mode and Orthography Mode.
- Calligraphy Mode - points out the flaws of form of letters and legibility
- Orthography Mode - recognizes words and comparing each word to a language database - built-in dictionary.
New Moon (S/2004 N1) Discovered Orbiting Neptune
This discovery was almost an accident. Astronomers discovered the moon by spotting out a white dot that was found in more than 150 photos taken by Hubble Space telescope between the years 2004 and 2009. The presence of the moon was not officially confirmed until on July 1, 2013 Mark Showalter of the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California, found the moon in the course of his study with the faint arcs around Neptune. Mark said, "the moons and arcs orbit very quickly, so we had to devise a way to follow their motion in order to bring out the details of the system." He added, "it's the same reason a sports photographer tracks a running athlete — the athlete stays in focus, but the background blurs."
The moon takes approximately 23 hours to orbit Neptune once. According to NASA, S/2004 N1 is the 14th known moon to circle Neptune. This moon is so small small that the Voyager spacecraft could not detect it in the year 1989 when it passed close by Neptune, surveying Neptune's system of moons and rings.
Re-discovery: Corpse Eating Flies Are Back After 160 Years
Corpse-eating
fly that was already officially declared to be extinct approximately
160 years ago, came back again European researchers have rediscovered the fly that had been assumed to be disappeared
permanently. The fly has been currently seen after around 160 years. The
study shows that these flies did not get extinct as it was thought.
These flies is called 'Corpse-eating flies' because they feed on dead bodies of animals in the "advanced stages of decay". They do not eat bodies that are recently died. The researchers have now been able to scientifically classify these fly.
Google Science Fair - 2013
Google science fair 2013 is almost around the corner. This online science competition is opened to all students across the globe of the age group 13 to 18. The search giant Google is in the hunt for tallents with ability to bring in twists in lifestyle. All you need is to have a Google account and students can sign up for the competition. They have to sit for an experiment or a test on their favorite subject. They have to fill in all the required information on their project. April 30, 2013 is last date for the submission.
Judgement
After the completion of first round of judgement Google will announce the 90 regional finalists. Their works will be put before the paanel of judges for more crucial reviews. After the top 15 students will be invited to the finalist event at Google\'s headquarters in Mountain View, Canada. They will have to exhibit their work to a panel of scientists, tech innovators and Nobel Laureates. For more information please visit the official site of Google Science Fair 2013
Discoveries in Peru
South America is an area abundant in archeological sites, which make it one of the most attractive places for both travelers and scientists. The number of artifacts left by prehistoric and antique civilizations increases every year and new discoveries are announced for public attention frequently. One of the Latin-American countries, marked with the biggest and the most incredible sites, is Peru. Certainly, its historical heritage is much associated with Machu Picchu and Nazca Lines, left by Maya and other prehistoric civilizations. However, the archeological investigation of Peruvian lands is not satisfied with what has already been achieved and upcoming discoveries do not make us wait long.
Nazca Lines, usually called geoglyphs, is giant figures site, which covers Nazca plateau in southern Peru.In 1994 it was added to UNESCO World Heritage list regardless the discovery in 1939. One may answer why these giant paintings was not revealed before; the thing is that they were noticed during flight performance over the area, which became possible only in 1930s thanks to technological progress. In fact, the discovery of Nazca Lines has led to more questions, which nowadays bother world scientists: who and why created these figures?
One of the recent findings is related to a new road to Machu Picchu. The alternative path is 4 km long with a width of 1,7 meters. Alike most of the leading ways, it takes place on the altitude of 3,6 km in Andes mountains. The relation to Machu Picchu and, therefore, culture of indigenous Indians is non-doubtful, as far as its infrastructure is full of constructions performed in their style. Specifically, it is reflected by a rock tunnel with 28 steps, numerous drainage channels, observation posts and retaining walls 10 meters high. Practically, 70 per cent of the road remains in its original state.
Americans has made a major discovery too. Specifically, they have found a cemetery, where most of the graves belong to children under 3 years. Scientists conclude that it is a place of sacrifices, which is also confirmed by intricate ceramic paintings, assigned to Colla culture of the 13-15 th century. There are also lots of buried tributes to gods and, in addition, children were buried in special baskets. Earlier such rituals were common for Incas culture, but Americans proved its distribution over other civilizations. To date 7 similar sites were revealed.
A new archeological site was found in Peru recently, which is located in Cajamarca region. The significance of this place is preconditioned by existence of two ritual constructions. Previous estimations assume that it can be the oldest architect remains found in Peru, as far as their age reaches nearly 4 thousand years. There are also revealed places of sacrifice cults. The site is likely to be untouched by invaders, which contributes to its scientific value.
Discovery of Mountain Gorilla
Despite public awareness of gorillas’ species, their discovery occurred about one century ago, in 1902. There are lots of controversies and ideas concerning their reveal, but the key fact is that gorillas are vivid examples of how valuable and magnificent African animal world is.
Less people know that the first one to encounter with giant gorilla was German officer Oscar von Beringe in Eastern Africa. By that time locals knew that small gorillas’ habitat embraced certain parts on the west, and discovery of gorillas in rainforests of German East Africa was an obvious surprise. In particular, von Beringe shot giant gorilla thousands kilometers away from their natural habitat. Scientists and zoologists neglected this fact because Oscar von Beringe had no scientific or even specific educational background. However, their opinion changed rapidly as they received the skeleton of murdered animal. A new species was called mountain gorilla, insomuch as it was much bigger than common ones, which were renamed into western lowland gorillas (due to natural environment).
The next stage in gorillas’ study occurred several decades later; it is associated with the name of Carl Akeley. Despite his fame of devoted conservationist and animal rights’ defender, his work in Africa started with killing these giant primates. In particular, while working at American Museum of Natural History he received an assignment to kill five gorillas for scientific research. After accomplishment of the task, Akeley returned to Africa, but in face of passionate environmentalist.
To be more précised, he put all his efforts in gorillas’ protection, alerting an attention of press and international society. One of his biggest achievements was an establishment of Alberta National Park in 1925 (Virunga National Park to date). The idea was to protect mountain gorillas’ population in their essential environment, which is why Akeley needed the permission of Belgian authorities to start the conservation. Eastern Africa was one of the Belgian colonies at the moment. Without exact population estimates Carl Akeley convinced King Albert I of Belgium in person that a national reserve would be the most effective solution of the problem. It is the story how the first biosphere reserve emerged in Africa. This park is also a place where famous scientist was buried; unfortunately, he died during the first expedition aimed to study gorillas’ living habits.
There are at least two confirmed facts familiar to people: first, gorillas are on the verge of extinction due to massive hunting and poaching; second, these primates are pretty peaceful and calm animals. The last one was proved due to numerous scientific investigations, as far as several zoologists managed to live within gorillas’ band. This merit is assigned to Dian Fossey and George Schaller. The last one succeeded to live a whole year with gorillas, armored with camera and binocular. His deed was honored with international recognition and glory.
Fact Discovered – Birth of Charlie Chaplin
Where was sir Charles Spencer "Charlie" Chaplin born?
Until the recent times certain facts about the legendary movie star Charlie Chaplin remained unearthed, although Britain’s MI5 and the US spy agency CIA had burnt their midnight oil to grab information about star’s birth place. Almost nothing was known about the birth of Mr. Charlie Chaplin. A letter was fortunately discovered that had been laying locked in Mr. Chaplin’s bedroom. The letter was written sometime during 70s to Mr. Chaplin by Jack Hill, who used to live in Tamworth, Stafordshire. According to the letter the legendary star of the silence movies was born in a gypsy caravan somewhere in Smethwick, West Midlands in the United Kingdom.
The letter was discovered in the year 1991 by the daughter of Sir Charles Spencer "Charlie" Chaplin after she had inherited the desk wherein the letter was locked away for many years. In that letter Mr. Jack Hill wrote to the star that region where he was born (Smethwick, West Midlands) was under the rule of a gypsy queen. According to the letter, Me. Hill was the only man alive there who knew the fact about Charlie’s birth. Hill also wrote in the letter that Chaplin’s dad used to work with Hill’s dad in the Pat Collins troupe.
The question is if Hill’s claims have a ground to be trusted.
Researcher Ellis Edward who lives in Manchester is working hard to find if Hill’s claim in worthy enough to be trusted. Chaplin did not know where he was born, nor he had any birth certificate.
This still remain a hard nut to crack!
Ancient Egyptian Formula For Toothpaste Discovered
Just discovered a document about the ancient Egyptian formula for toothpaste. There's no proof as to how far this information is true, but documentation have recorded that there wasn't much awareness for dental health during the ancient civilization, although some people used to use tooth paste in order to keep their teeth healthy. World's oldest known toothpaste was used around more than 1650 years ago. This record was discovered in the basement of Viennese museum in a piece of shabby, almost ruined papyrus paper. Colgate launched its first toothpaste in the year 1873, while the world's first toothpaste formula was discovered to have existed over 1500 years before Colgate's first toothpaste.
It is said that some ancient Egyptian writer (during 4th century AD) had documented in the Arabic dialect with faded black ink that was probably prepared by the soot and gum mixed with water that the ancient Egyptian toothpaste used to be kind of powder which people used for white and healthy teeth. The powder when mixed with the saliva used to turn into paste like substance - tasted pungent. According to the record the toothpaste was prepared quite scientifically, where the ingredients were as follows:
- 1 drachma of rock salt
- 2 drachmas of mint
- 1 drachma of dried Iris flowers
- 20 grains of pepper
All these ingredients used to be crushed and form a powder like substance that was thought to be healthy for teeth and also used as teeth whitening.
Please note: 1 drachma = 1/100 ounce
Amazing Facts Discovered
Discoveries of some facts...
Just for a change in the tune, here's a bit different kind of a post that would be both entertaining and informative. Amazing fact has been discovered. And here's what has been discovered...
Really Amazing Fact
- Coca-Cola was originally green.
- The name of all the continents ends with the same letter that they start with.
- The strongest muscle in the body is the tongue.
- There are two credit cards for every person in the United States.
- TYPEWRITER is the longest word that can be made using the letters only on one row of the keyboard.
- Women blink nearly twice as much as men!
- You can't kill yourself by holding your breath.
- It is impossible to lick your elbow.
- People say "Bless you" when you sneeze because when you sneeze, your heart stops for a millisecond.
- It is physically impossible for pigs to look up into the sky.
- The "sixth sick sheik's sixth sheep's sick" is said to be the toughest tongue twister in the English language.
- If you sneeze too hard, you can fracture a rib. If you try to suppress a sneeze, you can rupture a blood vessel in your head or neck and die.
- Each king in a deck of playing cards represents great king from history.
- Spades - King David
- Clubs - Alexander the Great,
- Hearts - Charlemagne
- Diamonds - Julius Caesar.
- 111,111,111 x 111,111,111 = 12,345,678,987,654,321
- If a statue of a person in the park on a horse has both front legs in the air, the person died in battle.
- If the horse has one front leg in the air, the person died as a result of wounds received in battle.
- If the horse has all four legs on the ground, the person died of natural causes.
- What do bullet proof vests, fire escapes, windshield wipers and laserprinters all have in common? All invented by women.
- Honey is the only food that doesn't spoil
- A crocodile cannot stick its tongue out.
- A snail can sleep for three years.
- All polar bears are left handed.
- American Airlines saved $40,000 in 1987 by eliminating one olive from each salad served in first-class.
- Butterflies taste with their feet.
- Elephants are the only animals that can't jump.
- In the last 4000 years, no new animals have been domesticated.
- On average, people fear spiders more than they do death.
- Shakespeare invented the word 'assassination' and 'bump'.
- Stewardesses is the longest word typed with only the left hand.
- The ant always falls over on its right side when intoxicated.
- The electric chair was invented by a dentist.
- The human heart creates enough pressure when it pumps out to the body to squirt blood 30 feet.
- Rats multiply so quickly that in 18 months, two rats could have over million descendants.
- Wearing headphones for just an hour will increase the bacteria in your ear by 700 times.
- The cigarette lighter was invented before the match.
- Most lipstick contains fish scales.
- Like fingerprints, everyone's tongue print is different
- And finally 99% of people who read this will try to lick their elbow.
Huge Blanket of Cold Plasma Discovered High Above The Earth
Although not much could be explained about this, but a great blanket of "cold plasma" - what the researchers consider as the clouds of charged particles have been discovered high above the Earth's surface. This coulds of old plasma - according cluster of European satellites and researchers - have been discovered in the top of the Earth's atmosphere reaching to approximately a quarter the sdistance between the Earth and the Moon. Researchers were considering that these charged particles that was hard to detect might have had influenced the incoming space weather. The greatest and most recent example of this is the solar flare resulting geomagnetic storm that happened in the early 2012. That was because the solar storms act as a strong barrier (with similar but high-speed charged particles) for the external space weather trying to come in to the Earth. It has been scientifically established that the Earth generates cold plasma (comparative low speed) - charged particles at the edge of its space, in the areas where sunlight strips electrons from gas atoms, leaving only their positively charged cores, or nuclei.
"It's like the weather forecast on TV. It's very complicated to make a reasonable forecast without the basic variables. Discovering this cold plasma is like saying, Oh gosh, there are oceans here that affect our weather," said space scientist Mats André, of the Swedish Institute of Space Physics. As a matter of fact, it has not yet been certainly established about how will be affect the Earth without the abundance of cold Plasma round the planet. Researchers already knew about the presence of cold plasma in the ionosphere above the Earth - approximately 100 kilometers above surface of our planet. Some scientists had clue about such clouds of charged particles between 20,000 and 100,000 kilometers above the Earth's surface.
Space scientists Chris Cully and Mats André believe that the plasma cloud have been already there, but the positive charge of spacecraft was failing to detect it. This has been supported by a very simple scientific explanation... The positive charge of spacecraft couldn't detect the cloud of positively charged particles because the spacecraft would repulse any cold plasma around it, due to the fact that two matching magnetic poles repulse each other.
In order to the find this, André and Cully got down to analyze the data collected from European Space Agency's Cluster II spacecraft - a group of 4 probes (satellites) each of which swings around Earth in a widely elliptical orbit. At the extreme peak of the orbit, each of these satellites reach almost halfway the distance to the moon. This huge distance traversed by the probe helped the scientists to research more effectively, thereby monitoring the magnetic field and electrical activities of our planet. The anomalies in the data gathered from Cluster II spacecraft gave clear indication of the presence of shockwaves from cold plasma - the clouds of charged particles existing around the satellites.
In this regard, Mats André considers that the time has arrived when researchers should start working on updating space-weather models by taking into consideration the cold plasma. The major concern in the present time is that nothing could be established about how the plasma will be influencing the solar storms, and this influence is "not a minor thing in space weather," considers André. He said, "it's an elephant in the room." This is doubtlessly a great research and has opened a new horizon for the researchers to come. The weather model of the Earth is now expected to be re-modeled. A lot of theories in Geophysics will now be revised. This research on cold-plasma has been approved for the mass publication in Geophysical Research Letters.
Discovery : Tomb of Ancient Egyptian Female singer - 3,000 Years Old
Archaeologists have reported that they have discovered a tomb of an ancient Egyptian female singer, which dates back to around 3,000 years. The antiquities minister Mohammed Ibrahim Ali said on Sunday, January 15, 2012 that the discovery was made in the Valley of the Kings in Egypt. This finding is considered as one of the rarest discoveries of its kind, and according to the antiquities minister Ibrahim Ali, this finding has been made accidentally by a team of expert archeologists from Switzerland's Basel University in Karnak, situated near Luxor in Upper Egypt. This team was led by a couple of experts, Elena Pauline-Grothe and Susanne Bickel.
According to the information inscribed on the wood plaque that was found in the singer's tomb, the woman, who used to be called "Nehmes Bastet" was a singer for the deity "Amon Ra", during Twenty-Second Dynasty (945-712 BC). Based on the researched information, Mr. Mohammed Ali stated that the singer, "Nehmes Bastet" was the daughter of high priest of "Amon Ra". Minister Mohammed Ibrahim said, "it shows that the Valley of the Kings was also used for the burial of ordinary individuals and priests of the Twenty-Second Dynasty." This fact was practically unknown, but there are good chances that archeologists may discover much more in the Valley of the Kings. This discovery is hence very significant. Till date the tombs that have been discovered in the valley were of those , who had been somehow linked to the royal families of ancient Egypt.
