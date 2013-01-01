There have been a lot of talks about discoveries and inventions all around the globe. Here's another one, and that's going to be a real interesting topic for sure. Yes... World's First Website! I am sure everybody who are

reading this has one or more Facebook profile(s), Twitter accounts, blogs etc. I can hardly find anyone who has not heard of Google, Yahoo, Bing, AOL etc. Have you ever spared a thought on World's first website or have you ever visited it? Well the history's recalled here...



It wasn't until the year 1989 that the main idea of World Wide Web (WWW) was proposed by Sir Timothy John "Tim" Berners-Lee (born 8 June 1955), OM, KBE, FRS, FREng, FRSA, also known as "TimBL" - a British computer scientist, MIT professor. Tim Berners-Lee proposed it to persuade CERN - (the European Organization for Nuclear Research, which is considered as the world's largest particle physics laboratory) - that a global hypertext system would be in the organization's best interest. One most interesting

fact about WWW is that professor TimBL never mentioned the phrase World Wide Web in his proposal. He had mentioned the term "Mesh" instead, but the term WWW happened to coin as he was working on preparing the code in the year 1990 - much like an accident!



The year 1990 created a buzz all across the globe through media through bringing in a world wide revolution. Professor Tim Berners-Lee finished off his codding for WWW in the year 1990, on the basis of his proposal. Alongside he also set the standard for HTML (Hyper Text Markup Language - not a programing language), HTTP (The Hypertext Transfer Protocol - an application protocol for collaborative and hypermedia information systems, and is considered as the base of WWW.), URL (Uniform Resource Locator, which is a specific character string acting as a unique reference to a resource on the Internet.)



AND... in the year 1991 the world's first website ever had been created and the URL was http://info.cern.ch. The world's first textual content on the first website encompassed explanation of the World Wide Web (WWW).



A bit about professor Berners-Lee



Currently Sir Berners-Lee acts as the director of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C - www.w3c.org) - an global community that develops open standards to ensure a steady and healthy growth of the Web. Professor Berners-Lee is also the founder of the World Wide Web Foundation, and is a senior researcher and holder of the 3Com Founders Chair at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). He also holds the position of the director of The Web Science Research Initiative (WSRI), and

a member of the advisory board of the MIT Center for Collective Intelligence.



In the year 2004 Queen Elizabeth II had honored him with the title "KNIGHT" for his unparalleled contribution. Sir Berners-Lee had been elected as a foreign associate of the United States National Academy of Sciences, based in Washington, D.C in the year 2009.