Running with time

I do not think I can ever run out of things to do. Assignments are getting piled up one over the other. Well... this sounds good 'coz my brain is never empty to think about unimportant, valueless stuff, but works sometimes eat away my life, on the other level! So buddies, I may get into hibernation for the next few days. Stay tuned... will come up again with something really interesting!
