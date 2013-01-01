Re-discovery: Corpse Eating Flies Are Back After 160 Years

Corpse-eating fly that was already officially declared to be extinct approximately 160 years ago, came back again European researchers have rediscovered the fly that had been assumed to be disappeared permanently. The fly has been currently seen after around 160 years. The study shows that these flies did not get extinct as it was thought.



These flies is called 'Corpse-eating flies' because they feed on dead bodies of animals in the "advanced stages of decay". They do not eat bodies that are recently died. The researchers have now been able to scientifically classify these fly.