 

 

Re-discovery: Corpse Eating Flies Are Back After 160 Years

Posted by ARINDAM GHOSH at 10:24:00 PM

Corpse-eating fly that was already officially declared to be extinct approximately 160 years ago, came back again European researchers have rediscovered the fly that had been assumed to be disappeared permanently. The fly has been currently seen after around 160 years. The study shows that these flies did not get extinct as it was thought.

These flies is called 'Corpse-eating flies' because they feed on dead bodies of animals in the "advanced stages of decay". They do not eat bodies that are recently died. The researchers have now been able to scientifically classify these fly.

Buzz this

 

Labels:

0 Comments:

Post a Comment



Newer Post Older Post Home

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
ss_blog_claim=7750d5f54f99efbcb3da033525850df5 ss_blog_claim=7750d5f54f99efbcb3da033525850df5

Discovery Blogger Template designed by Arings