Google science fair 2013 is almost around the corner. This online science competition is opened to all students across the globe of the age group 13 to 18. The search giant Google is in the hunt for tallents with ability to bring in twists in lifestyle. All you need is to have a Google account and students can sign up for the competition. They have to sit for an experiment or a test on their favorite subject. They have to fill in all the required information on their project. April 30, 2013 is last date for the submission.



Judgement



After the completion of first round of judgement Google will announce the 90 regional finalists. Their works will be put before the paanel of judges for more crucial reviews. After the top 15 students will be invited to the finalist event at Google\'s headquarters in Mountain View, Canada. They will have to exhibit their work to a panel of scientists, tech innovators and Nobel Laureates. For more information please visit the official site of Google Science Fair 2013