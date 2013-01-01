Discoveries in Peru

South America is an area abundant in archeological sites, which make it one of the most attractive places for both travelers and scientists. The number of artifacts left by prehistoric and antique civilizations increases every year and new discoveries are announced for public attention frequently. One of the Latin-American countries, marked with the biggest and the most incredible sites, is Peru. Certainly, its historical heritage is much associated with Machu Picchu and Nazca Lines, left by Maya and other prehistoric civilizations. However, the archeological investigation of Peruvian lands is not satisfied with what has already been achieved and upcoming discoveries do not make us wait long.



Nazca Lines, usually called geoglyphs, is giant figures site, which covers Nazca plateau in southern Peru.In 1994 it was added to UNESCO World Heritage list regardless the discovery in 1939. One may answer why these giant paintings was not revealed before; the thing is that they were noticed during flight performance over the area, which became possible only in 1930s thanks to technological progress. In fact, the discovery of Nazca Lines has led to more questions, which nowadays bother world scientists: who and why created these figures?



One of the recent findings is related to a new road to Machu Picchu. The alternative path is 4 km long with a width of 1,7 meters. Alike most of the leading ways, it takes place on the altitude of 3,6 km in Andes mountains. The relation to Machu Picchu and, therefore, culture of indigenous Indians is non-doubtful, as far as its infrastructure is full of constructions performed in their style. Specifically, it is reflected by a rock tunnel with 28 steps, numerous drainage channels, observation posts and retaining walls 10 meters high. Practically, 70 per cent of the road remains in its original state.



Americans has made a major discovery too. Specifically, they have found a cemetery, where most of the graves belong to children under 3 years. Scientists conclude that it is a place of sacrifices, which is also confirmed by intricate ceramic paintings, assigned to Colla culture of the 13-15 th century. There are also lots of buried tributes to gods and, in addition, children were buried in special baskets. Earlier such rituals were common for Incas culture, but Americans proved its distribution over other civilizations. To date 7 similar sites were revealed.



A new archeological site was found in Peru recently, which is located in Cajamarca region. The significance of this place is preconditioned by existence of two ritual constructions. Previous estimations assume that it can be the oldest architect remains found in Peru, as far as their age reaches nearly 4 thousand years. There are also revealed places of sacrifice cults. The site is likely to be untouched by invaders, which contributes to its scientific value.