Fact Discovered – Birth of Charlie Chaplin

Where was sir Charles Spencer "Charlie" Chaplin born?



Until the recent times certain facts about the legendary movie star Charlie Chaplin remained unearthed, although Britain’s MI5 and the US spy agency CIA had burnt their midnight oil to grab information about star’s birth place. Almost nothing was known about the birth of Mr. Charlie Chaplin. A letter was fortunately discovered that had been laying locked in Mr. Chaplin’s bedroom. The letter was written sometime during 70s to Mr. Chaplin by Jack Hill, who used to live in Tamworth, Stafordshire. According to the letter the legendary star of the silence movies was born in a gypsy caravan somewhere in Smethwick, West Midlands in the United Kingdom.



The letter was discovered in the year 1991 by the daughter of Sir Charles Spencer "Charlie" Chaplin after she had inherited the desk wherein the letter was locked away for many years. In that letter Mr. Jack Hill wrote to the star that region where he was born (Smethwick, West Midlands) was under the rule of a gypsy queen. According to the letter, Me. Hill was the only man alive there who knew the fact about Charlie’s birth. Hill also wrote in the letter that Chaplin’s dad used to work with Hill’s dad in the Pat Collins troupe.



The question is if Hill’s claims have a ground to be trusted.



Researcher Ellis Edward who lives in Manchester is working hard to find if Hill’s claim in worthy enough to be trusted. Chaplin did not know where he was born, nor he had any birth certificate.



This still remain a hard nut to crack!