Amazing Facts Discovered

Just for a change in the tune, here's a bit different kind of a post that would be both entertaining and informative. Amazing fact has been discovered. And here's what has been discovered...

Really Amazing Fact

  • Coca-Cola was originally green.
  • The name of all the continents ends with the same letter that they start with.
  • The strongest muscle in the body is the tongue.
  • There are two credit cards for every person in the United States.
  • TYPEWRITER is the longest word that can be made using the letters only on one row of the keyboard.
  • Women blink nearly twice as much as men!
  • You can't kill yourself by holding your breath.
  •  It is impossible to lick your elbow.
  • People say "Bless you" when you sneeze because when you sneeze, your heart stops for a millisecond.
  • It is physically impossible for pigs to look up into the sky.
  • The "sixth sick sheik's sixth sheep's sick" is said to be the toughest tongue twister in the English language.
  • If you sneeze too hard, you can fracture a rib. If you try to suppress a sneeze, you can rupture a blood vessel in your head or neck and die.
  • Each king in a deck of playing cards represents great king from history.
  1.       Spades - King David

  3.       Clubs - Alexander the Great,

  5.       Hearts - Charlemagne

  7.       Diamonds - Julius Caesar.
  • 111,111,111 x 111,111,111 = 12,345,678,987,654,321
  • If a statue of a person in the park on a horse has both front legs in the air, the person died in battle.
  • If the horse has one front leg in the air, the person died as a result of wounds received in battle.
  • If the horse has all four legs on the ground, the person died of natural causes.
  • What do bullet proof vests, fire escapes, windshield wipers and laserprinters all have in common? All invented by women. 
  • Honey is the only food that doesn't spoil
  • A crocodile cannot stick its tongue out.
  • A snail can sleep for three years.
  • All polar bears are left handed.
  • American Airlines saved $40,000 in 1987 by eliminating one olive from each salad served in first-class.
  • Butterflies taste with their feet.
  • Elephants are the only animals that can't jump.
  • In the last 4000 years, no new animals have been domesticated.
  • On average, people fear spiders more than they do death.
  • Shakespeare invented the word 'assassination' and 'bump'.
  • Stewardesses is the longest word typed with only the left hand.
  • The ant always falls over on its right side when intoxicated.
  • The electric chair was invented by a dentist.
  • The human heart creates enough pressure when it pumps out to the body to squirt blood 30 feet.
  • Rats multiply so quickly that in 18 months, two rats could have over million descendants.
  • Wearing headphones for just an hour will increase the bacteria in your ear by 700 times.
  • The cigarette lighter was invented before the match.
  • Most lipstick contains fish scales.
  • Like fingerprints, everyone's tongue print is different
  • And finally 99% of people who read this will try to lick their elbow.

