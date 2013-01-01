Amazing Facts Discovered

Amazing Facts DiscoveredPosted by ARINDAM GHOSH at 12:01:00 PM
Discoveries of some facts...
Just for a change in the tune, here's a bit different kind of a post that would be both entertaining and informative. Amazing fact has been discovered. And here's what has been discovered...
Really Amazing Fact
- Coca-Cola was originally green.
- The name of all the continents ends with the same letter that they start with.
- The strongest muscle in the body is the tongue.
- There are two credit cards for every person in the United States.
- TYPEWRITER is the longest word that can be made using the letters only on one row of the keyboard.
- Women blink nearly twice as much as men!
- You can't kill yourself by holding your breath.
- It is impossible to lick your elbow.
- People say "Bless you" when you sneeze because when you sneeze, your heart stops for a millisecond.
- It is physically impossible for pigs to look up into the sky.
- The "sixth sick sheik's sixth sheep's sick" is said to be the toughest tongue twister in the English language.
- If you sneeze too hard, you can fracture a rib. If you try to suppress a sneeze, you can rupture a blood vessel in your head or neck and die.
- Each king in a deck of playing cards represents great king from history.
- Spades - King David
- Clubs - Alexander the Great,
- Hearts - Charlemagne
- Diamonds - Julius Caesar.
- 111,111,111 x 111,111,111 = 12,345,678,987,654,321
- If a statue of a person in the park on a horse has both front legs in the air, the person died in battle.
- If the horse has one front leg in the air, the person died as a result of wounds received in battle.
- If the horse has all four legs on the ground, the person died of natural causes.
- What do bullet proof vests, fire escapes, windshield wipers and laserprinters all have in common? All invented by women.
- Honey is the only food that doesn't spoil
- A crocodile cannot stick its tongue out.
- A snail can sleep for three years.
- All polar bears are left handed.
- American Airlines saved $40,000 in 1987 by eliminating one olive from each salad served in first-class.
- Butterflies taste with their feet.
- Elephants are the only animals that can't jump.
- In the last 4000 years, no new animals have been domesticated.
- On average, people fear spiders more than they do death.
- Shakespeare invented the word 'assassination' and 'bump'.
- Stewardesses is the longest word typed with only the left hand.
- The ant always falls over on its right side when intoxicated.
- The electric chair was invented by a dentist.
- The human heart creates enough pressure when it pumps out to the body to squirt blood 30 feet.
- Rats multiply so quickly that in 18 months, two rats could have over million descendants.
- Wearing headphones for just an hour will increase the bacteria in your ear by 700 times.
- The cigarette lighter was invented before the match.
- Most lipstick contains fish scales.
- Like fingerprints, everyone's tongue print is different
- And finally 99% of people who read this will try to lick their elbow.
Labels: Amazing Facts Discovered
0 Comments:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)