Mysterious Lines Discovered in the Chinese Desert

Seemingly made of huge metallic stripes, this could be the dust that has been dug by machinery. The tracks are neatly executed, and they seem to be designed to be seen from the orbit. While examining this mysterious lines ni the desert of China a few things have been cleared off. Firstly, the image doesn’t represent any “structure”. The photographed lines are flat as if they are roadways entangled with each other. The lines may appear as if they are formed by sand blown over them in places, which suggests that they have indeed smooth surface, most likely that they are low to the ground.
Similar lines had been discovered called “Nazca Lines”, in the Atacama desert of Peru. The fact that the lines are visible only from a great height, doesn’t mean that they were created to be seen from the orbit.
