25,000-year-old Stone Pendant Discovered in Spain

25,000 years old oblong pendant with perforation at on end

One more news of interesting discovery... 25,000-year-old Pendant discovered and excavated safely in Basque region of Northern Spain.Yes... once more! A group of archaeologists from the Sociedad Aranzadi in the Irikaitz dig near the town of Zestoa in Gipuzkoa, Basque region of Northern Spain has discovered a pendant which is supposed to be around 25,000 years old. Alvaro Arrizabalaga, who had been directing the excavation stated that the pendant was even older than all the other articles discovered so far in the Praileaitz cave, estimating to be around 15,000 years old.This 25,000 years old pendant, which was oval and elongated shaped and around 4 inches long was discovered perforated at an end and was probably wore by the person round his/her neck, hung from a cord. The director of the excavation, Arrizabalaga also said that the other end of the stone pendant was used as a tool to retouch the edges of weapons such as arrows, scrapers etc. Interestingly there were around "some 20 pieces from this same epoch" that were discovered on the Iberian peninsula till date - all been discovered in caves.Director Arrizabalaga said, "the piece is very well preserved and we've been lucky to be able to remove it without damaging it in any way." According to him the 25,000 years old stone pendant did not need any more restoration, and after the experts' study no the article would be over it would included in the collection of "Cromagnon discoveries" found at the site. Finally the pendant would be kept in a public museum.The Irikaitz dig near the town of Zestoa in Gipuzkoa, Basque Country, where this team of hugely experienced archaeologists started working in the year 1998, is known for being the site of discoveries of things up to around 250,000 years old, a timeline when the forerunner of Homo sapiens (us) had been into existence. "Twenty-five thousand years ago, human beings of our species (Homo sapiens) had come to this place that functioned as a hunting place for wandering groups... they moved eight times per year to zones where there were specific types of resources" stated the dig leader Alvaro Arrizabalaga.