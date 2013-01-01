More Facts About Socrates Discovered

This post is again about certain facts about the Greek philosopher socrates. Consider this post as a continuation of the information about Socrates. Socrates is the central theme of this post. Very little has been known to us about this great philosopher, but here's something that I could discover from various sources about him. I am not very sure how far some of this information are genuine... but it's really interesting! Most information about Socrates has been discovered from the documents of derived largely from Plato and Xenophon (430 – 354 BC). Xenophon was an ancient Greek historian, soldier, mercenary, and a contemporary and admirer of Socrates. He was the son of Gryllus, of the deme Erchia of Athens. He is also known as Xenophon of Athens.



Facts about Socrates that have been discovered are as follows:



Socrates was actually a stone cutter by profession, although there is very little evidence about it. Historians are not sure enough as to how much he used to earn from his profession to make a living.



However, when he was a hoplite in the Athenian military, he owned a suit of armor, which is a good prove that he was not too poor. So, fact remains that he did have at least that volume of money that he required to get an expensive suit as that.



Socrates' mother was a midwife. She was quite knowledgeable about pregnancy and childbirth, and helped in deliveries of babies.



Socrates was married with three sons. All through his life Socrates claimed that he could hear voices, which he interpreted as signals from the heaven - Gods.



Documentations show that Socrates had spent his adult life in the agora (or the marketplace). He used to converse about the ethical issues there. He had a strong inclination towards exposing ignorance, hypocrisy, and conceit among the people of Athens.



Socrates was disliked by many people that his place during his time, he had developed stong follower base. Some of his famous followers are Plato, Euclid, Alcibiades, and a lot more. His noble thoughts could influence the lives many people like these.