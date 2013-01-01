America Hunts for the Next Top Young Scientist - 2011

Howdy buddies? Today's April 1, and I promise to make no joke here. I intended to flash this news on the 1st day of April, 2011, about the Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge. No prank... be serious... my heartfelt good luck to all of you!



So here's again the great opportunity to proof your worth! Yess... the Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge is coming up on April 15, 2011. This is the premier national science competition for students between grades 5 to 8. The Scientist Challenge competition has been designed to encourage young intellectuals to explore science and innovation amongst the youth of America. This in turn will help promote the importance of science communication.



Here's just a brief and rapid eyewash on the history of Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge



During 1999, Discovery Communications had launched a competition to nourish the next generation scientists of America. Most interestingly Discovery Communications had selected this age group (standard 5-8), because at this age the interest in science and scientific activities start diminishing.





In the year 2008 3M got hooked up with Discovery Education with a common cause of nurturing the nex-gen US scientists. They jointly introduced an innovative and interactive science program for the middle school students of America. Since then over the tenure of the last decade, more than 600,000 middle school students have been nominated to participate in the Scientist Challenge competition. Winners have been given opportunities to speak before the members of Congress. this is not the end of the story...

The winners have gone to work with the top scientists of America and pursue their academic careers in the field of sciences.



So get yourself groomed up, and be at it! Let the scientist within you come out to work for a better future for the world!



Submit You Entry

Check out the sample video here

Already a member? Login Here



All the best and God Bless!